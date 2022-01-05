Buccaneers' Tom Brady on Signing INT For Jets' Brandin Echols: 'That's the Last Time'January 5, 2022
New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols picked off Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday. After the Bucs' 28-24 win, he got the seven-time Super Bowl champion to autograph the ball:
Echols was rewarded for his assertiveness, but that appears to be the last time Brady will do anyone else such a favor.
He spoke with sportscaster Jim Gray on the Let's Go! podcast about it (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini).
Rich Cimini @RichCimini
Tom Brady on signing Brandin Echols' interception ball: Says Jets CB is "a nice guy," but doesn't like "signing mistakes … So that's the last time I'm going to do that."
The 24-year-old rookie has enjoyed a nice run of late. He got a pick-six against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago and had five tackles in the Jets' 26-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 26.
That was all capped off by his pick of Brady, who got the last laugh as he led the Bucs on a 93-yard touchdown drive capped by his 33-yard throw to Cyril Grayson for the game-winning score.
Still, Echols got a pretty cool souvenir from the game, and what he did isn't a problem whatsoever with head coach Robert Saleh either:
The Jets will close their regular season at the Buffalo Bills. The playoff-bound Bucs will host the Carolina Panthers. Both games are on Sunday.