Christian Eriksen Aiming to Play in 2022 World Cup After Cardiac Arrest Recovery

Christian Eriksen hopes to return to the pitch in time for the 2022 World Cup after collapsing mid-match during Euro 2020.

"My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar, that's been my mindset all along," he said Tuesday, per Reuters. "Whether I'll be picked is another thing, but it's my dream to come back. So until then I'm just going to play and prove that I'm back at the same level."

The midfielder was representing Denmark at the European championships in June when he collapsed in the first half of a game against Finland. He received urgent medical attention on the field before being brought to a hospital for the cardiac arrest.

Eriksen had a heart-starter device implanted, a device that is banned in Italy, causing his club, Inter Milan, to terminate his contract. The 29-year-old has not played during the 2021-22 season.

Despite the time away, Eriksen hopes to get a shot to once again represent Denmark.

"My dream is to rejoin the national team and play at Parken [Stadium] again and prove that it was a one-timer. Again, it's up to the manager to assess my level," he said.

The four-time Danish Footballer of the Year has proved his value when healthy, excelling at Inter, Tottenham and Ajax during his club career while making over 100 appearances for his national team.

Eriksen had five goals and four assists in eight matches during qualifying for Euro 2020.

Denmark secured its spot in the 2022 World Cup with the veteran playing just three of 10 matches, but it could use his production in order to make a deep run in the international tournament.

Eriksen believes he has a "green light" from doctors, which could allow him to compete in Qatar if given the opportunity.