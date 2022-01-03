Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Justin Jefferson's NFL Rookie Receiving Yards Record

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It appears the Cincinnati Bengals made the right choice with the No. 5 pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase helped lead his team to a 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to clinch the AFC North title Sunday. He also made league history in the process, as ESPN's Field Yates pointed out:

Chase was unstoppable against Kansas City's secondary and finished with 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Joe Burrow, who just so happened to be the one throwing to Chase and Justin Jefferson at LSU as the Tigers won the national championship during the 2019 campaign, finished with 446 passing yards.

It was the second straight week he threw for four touchdowns after he also torched the Baltimore Ravens for 525 yards and four scores in Cincinnati's previous win.

The quarterback is also making history in Cincinnati:

The Bengals are sitting in the No. 3 spot in the AFC standings and may just play their way all the way to the Super Bowl if their quarterback and wide receiver keep playing at such an elevated level.