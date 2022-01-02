Antonio Brown 'No Longer' a Bucs Player After Leaving Midgame vs. Jets, per Arians

Elsa/Getty Images

Antonio Brown's run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—and perhaps in the NFL, period—is over.

"He is no longer a Buc," head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Sunday after Brown removed his jersey and left the field midway through Tampa's 28-24 win over the New York Jets.

Here is Brown's response to the situation:

Brown also won't be flying with the team back to Tampa Bay:

Tom Brady was one of Brown's teammates to speak on the situation after the game:

Brown's departure was so unprecedented that stadium security almost confused him for a fan as he left the field:

Outside of perhaps Vontae Davis choosing to retire at halftime during a 2018 game, it's hard to remember a more bizarre midgame exit from a player.

But Brown's time in the NFL has been full of team-related drama, so it's unsurprising that his tenure with the Bucs would end in histrionics.

Off the field, Brown allegedly assaulted a moving truck driver in January 2020, pleading no-contest to felony burglary with battery and two misdemeanors in June 2020.

Prior to that, Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor said in a lawsuit in September 2019 that he sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her once in 2018. Another woman then told Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko that he made an unwanted sexual advance toward her in 2017. Taylor and Brown reached a settlement in April 2021.

In an ironic twist, Brown told reporters after last Sunday's game that the media is responsible for creating drama around him.

"I don't want to talk about that," he said when asked about his three-game suspension for having a fake vaccination card. "You guys are all drama. It's all about football. We're going to talk about Carolina or I don't want to talk to you. ... It's a lot of drama you guys create, a lot of drama people create who want stuff from me. That's a part of life, a part of being in the position. I can't control what people want from me, what people write about me."

Brown's tenure in Tampa Bay will end after parts of two seasons, 14 total appearances, one Super Bowl title, 84 catches for 1,002 yards and eight touchdowns, two suspensions, several injuries and one of the most bizarre sign-offs in NFL history.