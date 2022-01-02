NFL Rumors: Jets' Robert Saleh, Lions' Dan Campbell, Texans' Culley Won't Be Fired

Eric Espada/Getty Images

While a number of NFL coaches are on the hot seat or have already been fired, three of the teams struggling the most this season aren't planning on making a change this year.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell have shown "more than enough promising signs that neither is in any trouble. Both are coaches their respective organizations want to build around, and both will return in 2022, per team sources."

Additionally, there are "currently no signs" that the Houston Texans will move on from head coach David Culley.

All three teams have struggled this season, though they have shown positive signs along the way.

The Jets (4-11) have strong wins over the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals this season and are building around rookie first-round quarterback Zach Wilson, who has gone through the normal bumps and bruises but has flashed potential. Rookie running back Michael Carter and rookie wideout Elijah Moore have thrived in their debut seasons as well.

The Lions (2-12-1) started the season with eight straight losses but have since been a more respectable 2-4-1. Detroit has consistently played hard under Campbell and is a few close, heartbreaking losses away from having a far better record.

The Lions are 1-6-1 in games decided by one possession. They've been competitive, even if they need to learn how to win close games with consistency.

Finally, Culley has had to navigate a minefield in his first season, mostly because of the ongoing investigation into quarterback Deshaun Watson, who remains away from the team as he faces 22 civil lawsuits and 10 police complaints from women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct. But the Texans (4-11) have won two straight under quarterback Davis Mills and have shown progress after being a punching bag early in the season.

While those three coaches appear headed to a second season, not every coach around the NFL is safe. Rapoport reported that Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is likely in his last season, with Chicago "primed to have a new head coach for the 2022 season and is expected to begin its search for Nagy's successor after Week 18."

And Mike Zimmer's "fate has not yet been decided" with the Minnesota Vikings.

The future of Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is "firmly up in the air," while "all indications are coach Matt Rhule will return" to the Carolina Panthers in 2022.