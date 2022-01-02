Video: Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Hits Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater in 2nd Straight Game

AP Photo/Nick Wass

DeMar DeRozan has ice in his veins.

The Chicago Bulls star hit a game-winning buzzer-beater for the second straight night in Saturday's 120-119 win over the Washington Wizards. He finished the game with 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

After the game, DeRozan told reporters he feels like he's living in a dream.

DeRozan also hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in Friday's 108-106 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Several players voiced support for DeRozan following his second consecutive buzzer-beater, including LeBron James, Chris Paul, Lonzo Ball, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Lou Williams, Jusuf Nurkic, Victor Oladipo and more. Some went as far as to say he should win MVP.

DeRozan entered Saturday's contest averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep.

Thanks to DeRozan's efforts, the Bulls are now first place in the Eastern Conference with a 24-10 record. Chicago is one game up on the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls are on a seven-game winning streak. DeRozan is averaging 28.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists in that stretch.