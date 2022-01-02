X

    Video: Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Hits Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater in 2nd Straight Game

    Erin WalshJanuary 2, 2022

    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    DeMar DeRozan has ice in his veins. 

    The Chicago Bulls star hit a game-winning buzzer-beater for the second straight night in Saturday's 120-119 win over the Washington Wizards. He finished the game with 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists. 

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DEMAR DEROZAN CALLS GAME FOR THE 2ND NIGHT IN A ROW 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/gCB52NPJ2G">pic.twitter.com/gCB52NPJ2G</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history with a game-winning buzzer-beater on consecutive days, according to Basketball Reference.<br><br>And they happened in two different years 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/CMTpWoa7OX">pic.twitter.com/CMTpWoa7OX</a>

    After the game, DeRozan told reporters he feels like he's living in a dream. 

    Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

    DeMar DeRozan on his back-to-back, game-winning, buzzer-beating 3s: "I don’t know if I’m dreaming or if it’s real right now."

    DeRozan also hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in Friday's 108-106 win over the Indiana Pacers. 

    House of Highlights @HoHighlights

    DEROZAN CALLED GAME. 🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/SwzAnsH1ow">pic.twitter.com/SwzAnsH1ow</a>

    Several players voiced support for DeRozan following his second consecutive buzzer-beater, including LeBron James, Chris Paul, Lonzo Ball, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Lou Williams, Jusuf Nurkic, Victor Oladipo and more. Some went as far as to say he should win MVP.

    LeBron James @KingJames

    WOOOWWW!! D-Bo AGAIN!!!!! Ballgame

    Chris Paul @CP3

    Demar so cold!!!!!!!!!!! ✊🏾

    Lonzo Ball @ZO2_

    AHHHHHHHHHHHHH <a href="https://twitter.com/DeMar_DeRozan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeMar_DeRozan</a>

    pascal siakam @pskills43

    Bro you different 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/DeMar_DeRozan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeMar_DeRozan</a> <a href="https://t.co/TLsImnIG71">https://t.co/TLsImnIG71</a>

    Fred VanVleet @FredVanVleet

    MVP <a href="https://t.co/MEgbP17LxU">https://t.co/MEgbP17LxU</a>

    Lou Williams @TeamLou23

    Let’s talk about it. 🤞🏾 <a href="https://t.co/PouFmyQGLD">https://t.co/PouFmyQGLD</a>

    Jusuf Nurkić @bosnianbeast27

    DeMar 🗡 <a href="https://t.co/yrr0Z4gpiG">https://t.co/yrr0Z4gpiG</a>

    Victor Oladipo @VicOladipo

    Damn demar back to back. 💯🤝

    DeRozan entered Saturday's contest averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep. 

    Thanks to DeRozan's efforts, the Bulls are now first place in the Eastern Conference with a 24-10 record. Chicago is one game up on the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. 

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    And with the Nets losing, the Bulls sit alone atop the East, one game up on Brooklyn and Milwaukee. Jan. 12 — when Brooklyn visits Chicago, presumably with Kyrie Irving playing — ought to be fun.

    The Bulls are on a seven-game winning streak. DeRozan is averaging 28.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists in that stretch

