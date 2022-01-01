Kirby Smart 'Not Interested in Celebrating' CFP Semifinal Win vs. Michigan

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wasn't in a celebratory mood Friday night after the Bulldogs' Orange Bowl blowout of Michigan, which set up a rematch with SEC rival Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

"I'm not interested in celebrating that," Smart told reporters. "We'll look back on that win and that'll be great, but we're focused on the task ahead, and that's the objective. They worked their tail off for three to four weeks to get this opportunity, and it was a one-game season, and now it's another one-game season."

