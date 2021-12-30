Warriors vs. Nuggets Postponed Because of Denver's COVID-19 Outbreak

Warriors vs. Nuggets Postponed Because of Denver's COVID-19 OutbreakDecember 31, 2021
The NBA postponed Thursday's game between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets.
The Nuggets were racing against the clock leading up to the 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff in order to have the minimum eight players required to play.
Mike Singer @msinger
No idea if they'd consider this, but not sure what's stopping the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nuggets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nuggets</a> from ruling out their questionable guys and calling it a wrap, regardless of the testing statuses of their available guys. <a href="https://t.co/xq3fw0tTOk">https://t.co/xq3fw0tTOk</a>
Warriors star Draymond Green spoke about his frustration with the situation:
Draymond Green @Money23Green
How do you continue to cancel games when you’ve implemented rules to prevent this from happening? Is that not a competitive advantage for other teams? The guys we didn’t have due to the protocol list played no role in Tuesdays loss? Pick a side but don’t straddle the fence.
Denver's next game is Saturday at the Houston Rockets.
Thursday's postponement doesn't come as a surprise after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and two of his assistants entered the health and safety protocols. The team also lost Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji and guard Bones Hyland for the same reason.
This is Denver's first postponement because of COVID-related problems within its own roster. A Dec. 19 clash with the Brooklyn Nets will need to be rescheduled because the Nets couldn't field eight available players.
Eleven games around the NBA have been postponed in total.
Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN's Malika Andrews on Dec. 21 the league hadn't yet engaged in any serious conversations about pausing the season.
As Green alluded to, the NBA is instead adapting on the fly.
The league and players' union agreed to amend the return-to-play protocols and lessened the minimum quarantine period from 10 days to six. Players and coaches who are asymptomatic and fulfill testing requirements can leave isolation after six days.
The step came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention halved their recommended isolation window for asymptomatic carriers.