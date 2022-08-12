Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller Has Missed Training Camp Because of Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has missed time in training camp because of a lingering hamstring injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the injury is "not considered serious." Paul Gutierrez of ESPN spoke to Waller at a Las Vegas Aces game, and the veteran tight end indicated he planned to return to practice next week.

Waller is coming off an injury-plagued 2021 campaign that limited him to 11 games. He and wideouts Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow are set to combine to make up one of the best pass-catching trios in football.

Without Waller, though, the Raiders will likely turn to Foster Moreau to take first-team reps.