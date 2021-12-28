WWE HOFer Goldberg Needs Surgery on Shoulder Injury: 'I'll Get It When I'm Done'

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Bill Goldberg has been carrying a long-term shoulder injury that will require surgery once he wraps up his wrestling career.

The WWE Hall of Famer said on The Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc's Matthew Wilkinson) his shoulder "has been destroyed for the last three years, five years, eight years."

"It's one of those things," he said of the surgery. "Here’s the deal, if Vince calls me tomorrow morning and says, 'Hey Goldberg, we need you in a month,' what am I going to do if I get surgery, right? I'll get her done when it's time."

The 55-year-old reiterated he has one more match left on his current deal with WWE:

The former WCW champion most recently wrestled at Crown Jewel in October, beating Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match. He indicated following his loss to Lashley at SummerSlam that he needed to have knee surgery for ligament damage.

Goldberg didn't specify which of his two shoulders is ailing, but the problem inevitably impacts one of his two biggest moves. He has always used his right shoulder to deliver a Spear to his opponent, while his Jackhammer finisher requires him to hold an opponent with the use of his left shoulder.

Because Goldberg wrestles so infrequently—he had three matches in 2021 and four across 2019 and 2020—it's tough to tell when he'll be back in the squared circle.

But knowing there's only one event left to run on his contract could allow for WWE to give him a send-off befitting his legendary status.