Report: Derrick Henry Could Return to Titans in Week 18 After Surgery on Foot Injury

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Tennessee Titans could get star running back Derrick Henry back from his foot injury sooner than initially expected.

On Monday's episode of Good Morning Football (starts at 0:30 mark), NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Henry could return in Week 18 against the Houston Texans.

Henry hasn't played since the Titans' 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 31. He was diagnosed with a Jones fracture in his foot that required surgery.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Henry had the procedure on Nov. 2 and it "went well."

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters there was " absolutely" a chance that Henry could return at some point this season, but the team wasn't going to put a timetable on his comeback.

On Dec. 12, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Henry's rehab "is going so well that Henry is in line to return for the playoffs if Tennessee makes it in—or potentially Week 18 if the Titans face a win-and-in situation."

Henry was having an MVP-caliber season prior to his foot injury. The 27-year-old still leads the league with 117.1 rushing yards per game. He had 1,091 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns through Week 8.

In eight games with Henry, Tennessee's offense was averaging 377.1 yards and 28.4 points per game. Those numbers have dropped to 298.9 yards and 18.6 points per contest in seven games without Henry.

The Titans (10-5) can clinch their second straight AFC South title with a win or a Colts loss in either of the final two weeks of the regular season.

Tennessee hosts the Miami Dolphins on Sunday before wrapping up the regular season on Jan. 9 against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.