Tom Brady Historic Signed, Game-Worn 'G.O.A.T' Bucs Jersey Could Sell for over $600K

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

A game-worn, autographed Tom Brady jersey could sell for over $600,000 at auction, per TMZ Sports.

Not only did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star sign his name and write his game stats on his No. 12 digits, he also added a "G.O.A.T" inscription as the Greatest of All Time.

Goldin Auctions put the jersey up for bid, saying it is "believed to be the only time he has ever inscribed this on a game used jersey."

Brady also wrote "Super Bowl LV MVP" on the jersey.

The quarterback was named Super Bowl 55 MVP after leading the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It was Brady's seventh Super Bowl victory and fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

The jersey itself was worn in Week 17 of the 2020 regular season, about a month before winning the title. Brady totaled 399 passing yards and four touchdowns in the 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons.