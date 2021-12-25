Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Pays Off Layaway Balances for Military Families

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey surprised dozens of military families by paying off their layaway balances, per CNN.

McCaffrey announced through his foundation that he'd worked with multiple organizations to pay off the layaway accounts for 363 families.

The press release stated that McCaffrey worked with the nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway to pay off the balances at all Army & Air Force Exchange and the Navy Exchange Service Command locations in the Carolinas.

"We owe our service men and women and their families a debt of gratitude for all that they do to serve our country," McCaffrey said. "The Christian McCaffrey Foundation is contributing to Pay Away the Layaway this holiday season to say thank you to military families throughout the Carolinas, for your service and your sacrifice."

He shared the news of the gift with 22 members of the military during a video call earlier this week.

"We are beyond grateful for Christian’s commitment, both personally and through CMF, to supporting military families,” Pay Away the Layaway founder Lee Karchawer said. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you for your service’ in a way that leaves a lasting impact. We couldn’t do it without partners and advocates like Christian and his Foundation."

In November, McCaffrey became the Panthers' nominee for the 2021 NFL Salute to Service Award because of his support for the military community.

McCaffrey is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in Carolina's Week 12 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He finished the year with 785 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns in seven games.