5-Star WR Brandon Inniss Commits to OSU over WVU, USC, More

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Class of 2023 5-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss committed to Ohio State on Tuesday.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Inniss said the following about why he chose to become a Buckeye:

"The coaches there. I built a great relationship with them over time. I know [wide receivers] coach [Brian] Hartline will develop me to be the best version of myself on and off the field. Also the competition in the WR room is going to be great. I will have other top guys like me pushing me everyday and that's what I need."

Inniss chose Ohio State over schools like USC, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State and Arkansas, among others.

A 6'0", 190-pound receiver out of American Heritage in Florida, Inniss is ranked as the No. 2 wideout prospect and No. 18 overall player in the nation in 247Sports' composite. He was named a Max Preps All-American in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins describes Inniss as "one of the most college-ready wide receivers to come out of the high school ranks in recent years. An elite route-runner with a competitive edge that can take over games and beat double coverage."

Ivins added that Inniss "should be viewed as a high-floor type of prospect and someone that is going to be able to contribute very early on for a Top 25 program. Will likely have a voice in the locker room given his dog-eat-dog mentality. NFL upside."

Inniss projects to be a strong contributor as soon as he steps on the field for Ohio State. His addition gives OSU one of the top recruiting classes in the country. Ohio State now has two 5-star prospects and nine 4-star prospects in its 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Inniss is set to join an Ohio State program that has been dominant in recent years, losing two or fewer games in each of the past 10 seasons.

That includes three seasons under head coach Ryan Day, who led the Buckeyes to an 11-2 mark and a Rose Bowl win last season.

Ohio State has churned out top wide receiver prospects such as Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Parris Campbell and Terry McLaurin over the past several years as well, which likely contributed to Inniss' decision.