Bucs WR Mike Evans Reportedly 'Has a Chance to Return' from Injury Before Playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans reportedly "has a chance to return during the regular season" from his hamstring injury, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Evans suffered the hamstring injury in Week 15, keeping him out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. He is considered week-to-week with two games left in the regular season.

Despite the latest issue, Evans has been durable throughout his career. He has played at least 13 games in all eight of his campaigns since the Buccaneers selected him with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft.

When healthy, he is one of the best wide receivers in the league.

He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first seven years and has followed with 64 catches for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games this season.

Tampa Bay already lost Chris Godwin to a torn ACL, which means Tyler Johnson, Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller will have more responsibility in the aerial attack if Evans is sidelined following this setback.