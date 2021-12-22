Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order Following Tuesday's Week 15 Results

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Playoff positioning wasn't the only thing at stake during an unusual Tuesday night slate to cap off Week 15 in the 2021 NFL season.

Draft positioning was up for grabs as well, especially for the New York Jets since they will get the Seattle Seahawks' first-round pick. New York was surely pulling for the Los Angeles Rams, while the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team played a key game in the NFC wild-card race.

Here is a look at the latest draft order following Philadelphia's victory over Washington and Los Angeles' win over Seattle, per Tankathon.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

6. New York Giants

7. Carolina Panthers

8. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

9. Atlanta Falcons

10. Washington Football Team

11. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

12. Philadelphia Eagles

13. Denver Broncos

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Cleveland Browns

16. Las Vegas Raiders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Baltimore Ravens

19. Minnesota Vikings

20. Buffalo Bills

21. Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)

24. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

25. Cincinnati Bengals

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Arizona Cardinals

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

29. New England Patriots

30. Dallas Cowboys

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Green Bay Packers

The biggest development coming out of Week 15 in terms of the 2022 NFL draft was the Jacksonville Jaguars' ascension to the No. 1 spot.

Jacksonville's loss to the Houston Texans was enough to propel it to the top of the draft board when paired with the Detroit Lions' upset win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Lions had the inside track to the No. 1 pick for much of the season with questions looming about whether they would notch a single victory, but they have won two of their last three games.

That the wins came against the 10-4 Cardinals and a 7-7 Minnesota Vikings team that is still in the middle of the playoff race made the results all the more shocking.

As for the Jaguars, the possibility of landing the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row provides a silver lining to what has been a disastrous season.

The Urban Meyer experiment didn't work at all, and he was fired after 13 games and more headlines about poor decisions and locker room conflict than wins. What's more, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has struggled with nine touchdown passes to 14 interceptions.

It is far too early to give up on Lawrence, and the No. 1 pick of the 2022 NFL draft would give Jacksonville another young building block. Throw in the return of 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne Jr., who has missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury, and the future could be bright for the franchise that has made the playoffs once since the 2007 campaign.

If the Jaguars are looking to address defense after using two first-round picks on offense last year, there will be no shortage of options.

The latest big board from B/R NFL's Scouting Department lists three edge-rushers in the top five players in Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Purdue's George Karlaftis and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson.