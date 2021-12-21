Aaron Rodgers on Ravens' 2-Point Conversion Attempt: 'I Love the Aggressiveness'

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The Baltimore Ravens failed in their two-point conversion for the win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but Aaron Rodgers was impressed by his opponent's aggressiveness.

The quarterback discussed the mindset Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show:

The Ravens scored a touchdown in the final minute of their Week 15 battle with the Packers, but instead of kicking the extra point to potentially force overtime, head coach John Harbaugh tried for the win. Quarterback Tyler Huntley targeted tight end Mark Andrews, but the pass was incomplete.

Green Bay benefited from the play call, but Rodgers thinks it was the right decision.

Rodgers also referenced the clip that was released after the game showing Harbaugh debating the decision:

"That was the right move," Andrews, who had 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the game, told Harbaugh after the failed attempt.

"That's exactly what I would tell [Packers coach] Matt [LaFleur]," Rodgers said.

Harbaugh has gotten significant criticism after the loss, especially because this is one of several aggressive calls that backfired this season. The Ravens have lost three games in a row by a combined four points, each of which included one missed two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens went for two and the win in the final minute of the Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers but again fell short.

Across the NFL, teams are successful on 49.6 percent of two-point attempts this season, per Pro Football Reference, although Baltimore is just 2-of-8.