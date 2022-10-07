Giants' Daniel Jones Will Play vs. Packers After Recovery from Ankle Injury

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is going to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted Jones did not receive any designation on the injury report, clearing him to play in Week 5 after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.

The Giants had to adjust their offensive game plan in the fourth quarter against the Bears. Jones left the game in the third quarter and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor was removed from the game in the fourth quarter because of a concussion. Jones came back in the game but mostly lined up as a receiver to relay the play calls, with Saquon Barkley taking direct snaps from the center.

Jones has struggled with injuries throughout his young career. He played 13 games during his 2019 rookie season and missed two games during the 2020 campaign with hamstring and ankle ailments.

The No. 6 overall draft pick also appeared in just 11 games during the 2021 campaign before being shut down with a neck injury. Jones had an inconsistent 2021 season, completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards and 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

The 25-year-old has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 631 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions in four games. The Giants enter Week 5 with a 3-1 record.

New York and Green Bay (3-1) are playing Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.