Travis Kelce, Joey Bosa Among 47 Players Added to NFL Reserve/COVID-19 List

The NFL released the full list of additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list coming out of Week 15, with a handful of notable stars temporarily unavailable.

Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Joey Bosa and Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff were among those listed.

The New York Daily News' Pat Leonard noted the 47 additions were a record for the NFL.

Like many of its peers, the league is struggling to conduct business as usual amid the spread of the Omicron variant. Three games were postponed because of high numbers of players going on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As a result, the NFL and NFL Players Association reached an agreement to amend the COVID-19 protocols. Vaccinated players and staffers will be tested less regularly and for the most part only when they're displaying symptoms.

The two sides also agreed to accelerate the timeline for COVID-19-positive players to return to the active roster.

Under the old protocols, a player had to test negative twice at least 24 hours apart or wait out a 10-day quarantine period. With the changes, the threshold expanded beyond just two negative tests and includes tests in which the player is found to have a viral load below the standard to make it contagious.

That could open the door for a number of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list to represent their teams in Week 16.