NFL Rumors: Teams Tried to Trade for DeAndre Hopkins but Cardinals Were 'Unwilling'

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

The Arizona Cardinals received "a flurry of trade calls" regarding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"According to several people with knowledge of the situation, [general manager Steve] Keim was unwilling to move Hopkins," per Rapoport. "What's unclear is if Keim wasn't doing a deal at any price or if teams simply didn't meet his price."

Hopkins started this season suspended for six games after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance in the offseason.

In his first game back after the suspension, the 30-year-old looked to be in top form. He had 10 catches for 103 yards in a 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 20. He was even better in a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, catching 12 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown.

Hopkins' return coincided with Marquise Brown suffering a fracture in his foot. Brown's absence presumably led Keim to dig in his heels regarding any trade involving Hopkins since the Cardinals wouldn't want to lose their top two wideouts.

With the NFL trade deadline passed, Rapoport speculated suitors could return to the negotiating table in the offseason. Arizona might have to absorb a financial hit to make it happen, though.

Hopkins has two years remaining on his contract, and trading him in 2023 would save $8.2 million but saddle the team with $22.6 million in dead cap money. Waiting until after June 1 would spread the dead cap hit equally across 2023 and 2024 and save $19.5 million.

But given how well he's playing, a Hopkins trade might again be a nonstarter in the future.