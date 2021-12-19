Carson Wentz Says Matthew Judon Took a Cheap Shot at His 'Ability to Reproduce'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz took particular exception from what he thought was a cheap shot by New England Patriots pass-rusher Matthew Judon.

"Don’t need to go into specifics, obviously, but when a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and there’s some other extracurriculars, guys’ hands need to be at their sides," Wentz said, per the Indianapolis Star's Joel A. Erickson and Scott Horner. "Let’s just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up."

Fans were initially a bit confused as to why Wentz became so heated toward Judon in the third quarter of the Colts' 27-17 victory. The Indianapolis signal-caller had been sacked by Deatrich Wise Jr. on the preceding play.

Wentz unsuccessfully attempted to discuss the matter with Judon after the game:

Judon didn't provide much clarity as to his supposed offense, telling reporters that Wentz "got mad about something, and I guess that anger was directed towards me."

If Judon did in fact go after his groin, then it's easy to see why the 2017 Pro Bowler became so upset. ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith alluded to potential retrospective action by the NFL

Wentz didn't have a great game Saturday, finishing 5-of-12 for 57 yards, one touchdown and one interception. But he exacted the perfect kind of revenge on Judon by coming out on the winning side.

The Patriots and Colts are both on track to make the playoffs, so there's a chance the two players could cross paths again later this year.