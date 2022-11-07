Report: Josh Allen Unlikely to Miss Vikings Game with Elbow Injury, Undergoing Tests

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the New York Jets and is undergoing testing, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported additional details on the injury:

Rapoport added the injury is "considered a situation to monitor rather than an ailment that would keep him out" in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.

After playing at an MVP-type level in 2020, Allen lived up to the six-year, $258 million extension he signed with the team in the 2021 offseason. In 17 games, he threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns and ran for 763 yards and six scores.

Allen and Patrick Mahomes combined for an incredible head-to-head duel in the AFC Divisional Round, which further cemented the former as an elite signal-caller. Across Buffalo's two playoff games, he went 48-of-62 for 637 yards and nine touchdowns.

After winning 11 games and clinching their second straight AFC East title, the Bills aren't looking to go anywhere in 2022. Signing Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal showed the franchise's desire to win its first title.

Nobody will be more important toward achieving those aims than Allen, who's as prolific as ever. Through eight games, he has thrown for 2,403 yards and 19 touchdowns, with another 392 yards and four scores coming on the ground.

Case Keenum is a good enough alternative for Buffalo in an emergency. He's fine by backup standards and played well in his two starts with the Cleveland Browns last year, going 38-of-57 for 375 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Losing Allen for an extended stretch would be a significant blow for the Bills, however, because he's once again building an MVP-caliber resume.