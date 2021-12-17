Megan Rapinoe Not Picked in 2021 NWSL Expansion Draft, Will Remain with OL Reign

Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/Getty Images

OL Reign and United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe was not selected in the 2021 National Women's Soccer League expansion draft. She will remain in Seattle.

Here are the picks Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC made Thursday night:

Angel City: Dani Weatherholt, OL Reign midfielder San Diego Wave: Kristie Mewis, Houston Dash midfielder Angel City: Claire Emslie, Orlando Pride forward San Diego Wave: Kristen McNabb, OL Reign defender Angel City: Jasmyne Spencer, Houston Dash forward San Diego Wave passed Angel City: Paige Nielsen, Washington Spirit defender San Diego Wave passed San Diego Wave: Kaleigh Riehl, Racing Louisville defender

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.