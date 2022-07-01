Pistons Rumors: Kevin Knox Agrees to 2-Year, $6M Contract After Hawks Stint

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Kevin Knox worth $6 million, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 2018 No. 9 overall pick ended last season with the Atlanta Hawks after a January trade that sent Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks. The change in location didn't lead to much more playing time, with Knox seeing just 6.5 minutes per game in 17 appearances over the final three months of the season.

He averaged 2.7 and 1.3 rebounds per game with the Hawks, shooting 35.6 percent from the field and 19.2 percent from three-point range.

Knox was already struggling for the Knicks prior to the trade, averaging 3.6 points in 8.5 minutes across 13 appearances. He had one breakout showing with 18 points in a Dec. 12 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but he returned to the bench shortly after.

Still just 22 years old, Knox showed plenty of potential during his rookie season while averaging 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 75 appearances (57 starts). He scored 20 points in 11 different games, reaching a career high of 31 points that season.

The playing time and production has fallen since then, averaging 6.4 points per game in 2019-20 before dropping to 3.9 points per game last year. The Knicks reached the playoffs in 2020-21 for the first time in eight seasons, but Knox was not a major part of the success while playing just 11 minutes per game.

The latest move gives the high-upside player another chance at a fresh start as he tries to reach his potential.

Detroit should give Knox an opportunity during the rebuilding process as it seeks young players to build its core alongside Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey and more.