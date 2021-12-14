Hornets' LaMelo Ball Partners with Memorigin to Create Luxury Watch Line

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has partnered with luxury watch brand Memorigin on a new line of watches.

The initial launch will feature two watches, one costing $16,000 and another at about $6,800.

"His faith is his source of strength, inspiring him to face the challenges of every game with determination and perseverance. LaMelo Ball hopes to share his philosophy with fans through the creation of his brand," Memorigin said in a statement.

The watches feature several Ball-centric touches, including depictions of LaMelo's tattoos that read "fear" and "God."