Jerami Grant Trade Rumors: Lakers, Blazers Among Teams Pursuing Pistons Veteran

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers are among the teams that have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Grant is one of the most "sought-after players" on the market. "Dozens of teams" have been calling the Pistons on a regular basis to check in on Grant's availability.

Grant is in the second season of a three-year, $60 million deal that he signed with the Pistons in 2020. He is currently out of the lineup while dealing with torn ligaments in his thumb, but Charania reported his injury status has not impacted his trade value.

Any Lakers trade package would begin with Talen Horton-Tucker, who cannot be traded until Jan. 15 because he signed a contract using Bird Rights with a raise of more than 20 percent. The Lakers would then have to add in Kenrick Nunn, who has yet to make his team debut, and one veteran's minimum contract in order to make salaries match. Their next tradable first-round pick is not until 2026 and would likely be required in any deal for Grant.

The Blazers are in a massive state of organizational upheaval after the firing of president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. They aren't likely to make any major moves until they install a permanent replacement for Olshey.

Portland has several contracts that could be combined for a Grant match, and Anfernee Simons could interest the Pistons as a developmental young player.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Grant has proved capable of far more than his previous three-and-D role since signing with the Pistons, but he doesn't profile as a top option on a good team. He would be a strong fit on the perimeter for both the Lakers or Blazers as a third or fourth option, though it's more likely one of the "dozens" of other teams come through with a better offer.

The Lakers' roster constrictions and Portland's front-office upheaval make deals far too difficult to navigate at the moment.