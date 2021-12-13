Bills' Josh Allen Day-to-Day with Foot Sprain After Suffering Injury vs. Buccaneers

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day after suffering a foot sprain during Sunday's 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

The 25-year-old was seen wearing a walking boot following Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although he has been durable of late after appearing in all 16 games in each of the previous two seasons.

When healthy, Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

The Wyoming product completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding 421 yards and eight scores on the ground in 2020. He has followed with 3,524 passing yards, 531 rushing yards, 32 total touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2021 as the Bills look to battle for a playoff berth in the AFC.

If Allen winds up being sidelined for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, look for Mitchell Trubisky to fill in under center.

While the 27-year-old is largely known for his inability to live up to expectations as a franchise quarterback for the Chicago Bears after they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft, he is someone who can hurt opposing defenses with his arm and legs and could keep the Bills afloat in the meantime.