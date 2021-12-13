Josh Allen in Walking Boot After Sustaining Injury in Bills' Loss to Buccaneers

AP Photo/Wade Payne

As the Buffalo Bills look to make a playoff push, all eyes are on quarterback Josh Allen's left leg.

Allen sported a walking boot following Sunday's 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It's not clear what the exact nature of the injury is, however. The good news for Buffalo fans, though, is that the signal-caller doesn't appear to be overly concerned.

"I finished the game on it, so I don't think it's a big deal," Allen told reporters after the game.

Allen completed 36 of 54 pass attempts for 308 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, adding 109 yards and a score on the ground as well. With Allen leading the way, Buffalo overcame a 21-point halftime deficit to force overtime.

Allen was hampered by injuries early in his NFL career. The fourth-year quarterback sat out four games in 2018 with an elbow injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Houston Texans.

During a Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots in 2019, he suffered a concussion when Jonathan Jones delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit. The California native cleared concussion protocol and was able to return for Buffalo's next game against the Tennessee Titans.

The 2020 season was a revelation for Allen, who turned into an MVP candidate. He threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 69.2 percent of his attempts to lead the Bills to a division title and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

After a slow start this season, Allen got back on track in a big way in Week 3 with 358 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team. He's up to 3,524 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through 13 games.

Buffalo (7-6) awaits further testing to see the severity of the injury. Should Allen have to miss time, backup Mitchell Trubisky would be next in line under center.