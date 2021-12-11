Former Cavaliers, Mavericks SG Delonte West Agrees to Plea Deal in Obstruction Case

Michael Mulvey for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former NBA guard Delonte West has agreed to pay $100 to settle a criminal case related to an October incident outside a police station in Boynton Beach, Florida.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that court documents show West must pay the fine and avoid any new "arrests or criminal law violations" for prosecutors to drop the misdemeanor charges of obstruction/resisting and disorderly intoxication.

In October, WPTV's Scott Sutton reported police officers responded to a call for an individual, later identified as West, yelling and banging on the station's glass doors.

West was "screaming profanities while holding an open can of Icehouse beer and an open bottle of mango vodka." At one point during the interaction, he reached into his waistband, which led an officer to use a Taser.

The police report stated the former NBA player continued to go on "obscure rants" while being arrested and showed multiple signs of impairment, per Sutton.

West has a history of substance misuse, but he'd appeared to turn a corner in his recovery in late 2020 and early 2021 after completing a rehab stay before working at Rebound Rehabilitation Physical Therapy in Florida where he'd been treated, per ESPN.

Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban, who'd worked with West's mother to convince him to enter rehab, had given a promising update last December:

No updated information has been provided about West's health status since his October arrest.

The 38-year-old Washington, D.C., native is scheduled for a court appearance Jan. 13 for a plea conference to settle the case, per TMZ.

West, who last played in the NBA with the Mavs during the 2011-12 season, also made stops with the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics and Cleveland Cavaliers. He later played in China and the G League during a 12-year playing career.