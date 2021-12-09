Raiders Rumors: Daniel Carlson Agrees to 4-Year, $18.4M Extension with Las Vegas

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly rewarded kicker Daniel Carlson with a four-year contract extension.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the deal is worth $18.4 million with a $4 million signing bonus and $10.2 million guaranteed, making Carlson the third-highest paid kicker in the NFL.

