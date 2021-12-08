WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza Dies at Age 86

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Wrestling legend Blackjack Lanza died at the age of 86.

All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross, WWE chairman Vince McMahon and Triple H reflected on Lanza's death:

"Jack Lanza, with his devastating Iron Claw, was mean and sadistic in the ring," his WWE.com profile reads. "The AWA superstar was once referred to as 'the embodiment of evil.'"

Lanza teamed with Blackjack Mulligan to form The Blackjacks, one of the most famous tag teams of their era. In August 1975, they defeated Victor Rivera and Dominic DeNucci to become tag champions in what was then the WWWF, holding the belts for 73 days.

Together, The Blackjacks were inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2006.

Lanza's wrestling career ended in 1985, after which he began working behind the scenes as a producer and road agent in the WWF.