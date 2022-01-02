Edge Defeats The Miz at WWE Day 1 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

Edge defeated The Miz in a grudge match at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on Saturday.

Both Beth Phoenix and Maryse got involved in this heated battle, and it appeared The Miz would win after hitting the Skull Crushing Finale. However, Edge kicked out after a near-fall.

Phoenix soon chased off Maryse. With The Miz distracted by Phoenix, Edge waited for The Miz and landed the spear for the win.

The unexpected rivalry between the two men began Nov. 29 when Edge made his return to Raw only to be interrupted by The A-Lister and Maryse, who were also returning after some time away.

Miz had been off WWE programming for a few months while competing on Dancing with the Stars, and it had been a few years since his wife last served as a full-time on-screen manager for him.

Given that The A-Lister achieved mainstream popularity by being on DWTS, he took issue with WWE advertising Edge's big return only to ignore his own.

The Miz essentially called The Rated-R Superstar a nostalgia act and criticized him for consistently taking time off and then returning ever since his initial return to WWE in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match.

Additionally, The A-Lister wasn't too fond of the fact that Edge listed several dream matches he wanted to have on Raw but omitted his name.

The following week on Raw, Edge was invited to be a guest on Miz TV, and the heel used that opportunity to run the veteran down on the mic and push his own agenda.

Miz said he had a longstanding issue with Edge for being part of the old guard that ostracized him when he came to WWE in 2006 after appearing on The Real World and Tough Enough.

Edge denied those claims and said he tried to give him advice only for The Miz to blow it off because he felt he was a bigger star than everyone else in the locker room.

After telling Edge he was vulnerable and a hypocrite, The A-Lister challenged him to a match at Day 1, and The Rated-R Superstar accepted.

Miz and Edge then took turns trying to get in each other's heads, as Miz and Maryse feigned turmoil to orchestrate an attack on Edge, while Edge interrupted the vow renewal of Miz and Maryse with a Brood Bath.

Saturday marked the first televised singles match between Edge and The Miz since 2011, and as was the case then, Edge came out on top.

