CFL DB Chris Edwards Jumps into Crowd, Throws Punch at Fan Who Allegedly Spat on Him

John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images

Toronto Argonauts defensive back Chris Edwards jumped into the crowd and threw a punch at a fan who allegedly spat beer on him in Sunday's Eastern Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Fan video from the incident shows multiple Argonauts players in the crowd at BMO Field in Toronto after the game ended. Edwards threw a wild punch as he got into an altercation with a fan who was wearing Hamilton gear. Wide receiver Dejon Brissett made contact with the fan in an attempt to break the situation up before security intervened.

The CFL says it is reviewing the matter but offered no further comment. Toronto Police are also investigating.

The Tiger-Cats beat the Argonauts 27-19 to advance to the Grey Cup.