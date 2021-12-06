Report: Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a one-point loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but they also reportedly took a huge hit to their defense.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who finished the game with three tackles, is expected to miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported Humphrey's injury "could be one of several different things," though the exact nature won't be known until the MRI.

The 16th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Humphrey has been one of Baltimore's most consistent defenders in his five-year career as he's missed a total of just three games. He entered Sunday's game leading the Ravens with 13 passes defended and ranked second on the team with 55 tackles.

Humphrey was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons. He recorded 82 tackles last year and led the NFL with eight forced fumbles. He earned a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019 after recording 14 passes defended and three interceptions.

Losing a player of Humphrey's caliber comes at a bad time for Baltimore. The Ravens fell to 8-4 after Sunday's loss and are no longer in first place in the AFC.

Tavon Young is the next man up on the depth chart, and he likely will have to spend some time on the outside after playing primarily as a slot cornerback this year. He has 20 tackles this season but failed to record one on Sunday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Eleven-year veteran Jimmy Smith should also see more playing time in Humphrey's absence. He had a season-high four tackles against the Steelers.

The Ravens will be back in action next Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Browns.