Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Beat Lamar Jackson, Ravens After Failed 2-Point Attempt

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended a two-game skid with a 20-19 win at home over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns as Pittsburgh improved to 6-5-1.

Roethlisberger found Diontae Johnson for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:48 remaining.

The Ravens fell to 8-4 and are no longer in possession of first place in the AFC. Lamar Jackson led Baltimore with 253 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception. The Ravens failed to convert a potential game-winning two-point conversion with 12 seconds left in the game, as Jackson's pass to Mark Andrews went off his fingertips.

It was the first meeting of the season between the AFC North rivals.

Notable Stats

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT: 21-of-31 for 236 YDS, 2 TD

Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: 8 REC for 105 YDS, 2 TD

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: 23-of-37 for 253 YDS, TD, INT; 8 CAR for 55 YDS

Devonta Freeman, RB, BAL: 14 CAR for 52 YDS, TD; 4 REC for 40 YDS

Steelers Use Big Fourth Quarter to Earn Comeback Win

Pittsburgh had 144 total yards through the first three quarters of the game. Things turned around in a big way in the fourth quarter, as the Steelers took over to make the comeback.

Roethlisberger was efficient and made the right throws in the final frame, finding Johnson wide open for Pittsburgh's first touchdown.

The defense also came up big, totaling seven sacks. T.J. Watt had 3.5 on his own, including a key sack in the fourth quarter to help force the Ravens into a three-and-out.

On the drive that ended with the go-ahead touchdown, things looked bleak as Patrick Queen picked off Roethlisberger. But a pass interference call on Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett kept the drive alive for Pittsburgh.

Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris also played a big role, finishing with 71 rushing yards and five catches for 36 yards. Pittsburgh finished with 177 yards and 17 points in the fourth quarter alone.

While the Steelers kept their season afloat, it still has a long road to climb to get back into playoff contention. A character-building victory over a division rival is a step in the right direction, though.

Ravens Control Game Early, Gamble Late

Sunday's matchup was your typical Baltimore-Pittsburgh game: a contest of hard-nosed football that was dominated by defense. In these games, the team that controls the clock usually has the advantage.

Baltimore did that early on, using its stout run game and timely third-down conversions to keep the Steelers offense on the sidelines. The Ravens' key possession was a back-breaking 99-yard touchdown drive that ate up 10 minutes and 27 seconds of playing time in the first half. Devonta Freeman punched the ball in from three yards out.

In such a low-scoring game, time of possession was the clear difference-maker in the first half.

In the second half, Pittsburgh's defense tightened up and got Baltimore off the field more often. The Ravens were able to get a late touchdown when Jackson found Sammy Watkins in the back of the end zone, but the failed two-point conversion did them in.

The gamble of attempting the two-point conversion instead of playing for overtime is typical of Baltimore coach John Harbaugh, but he might've been better off giving his team another chance in an extra period. Baltimore's Justin Tucker has made 56 straight field goals in the fourth quarter or overtime, so it wasn't a matter of Harbaugh not trusting his kicker.

The Ravens managed to win the time of possession battle: 36:30-23:30. Had Harbaugh played it safe instead of going for the win, though, the momentum from the final drive could've carried over into overtime and given Baltimore a chance to put its rival away.

What's Next?

The Steelers will hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. The Ravens will travel to face the Cleveland Browns in another AFC North matchup on Sunday.