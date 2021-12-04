Report: OSU's Quinn Ewers, Former 5-Star QB Recruit, Entering Transfer Portal

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers, who 247Sports ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the high school class of 2021, will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Ewers has informed OSU of his intentions.

The former Southlake Carroll (Texas) High School star is considering a return home for his next college stop, with Texas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M among the options, per Thamel.

Ewers reclassified from the class of 2022 to 2021 and arrived at OSU in August with training camp well underway. He only took two snaps for the Buckeyes as redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud took the offense's reins and starred with 38 touchdowns and 3,862 passing yards.

The 6'2", 200-pound Ewers shouldn't have a shortage of suitors. Ewers was highly touted coming out of college, with 247Sports' Gabe Brooks comparing him to ex-NFL quarterback Philip Rivers and offering this scouting report.

"Good height with a plus frame. Pro-style QB with athleticism and mobility that qualify for a dual-threat label. Elite improvisational QB who can extend plays and remain accurate on the move. Throws with a smooth, easy delivery and varies arm angles as needed. Impressive velocity and spin rate really show on routes over the middle and down the seams. Field-stretching vertical arm strength to consistently hit big plays over the top. Also shows encouraging touch on timing patterns and downfield routes that require it.

"Good runner by design or scramble. Understands how to protect himself as a runner and minimize shots. Shows encouraging pocket presence and awareness. Senses pressure and knows how to react to it. Also willing to stand and deliver under duress and will take a big shot if it means hanging in there to make the necessary throw. Occasionally will take risks, but that also is part of what makes him so good. Release quickness is good in general but could still quicken a bit at times. Elite QB prospect at the top of the 2022 cycle, at his position and across the board. Future impact high-major starter with long-term potential to be taken high in the NFL Draft."

Ewers had 29 offers, per 247Sports, including ones from Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and USC. In the end, Ewers chose Ohio State, although he appears to be one-and-done there.

Ewers wouldn't be the first college quarterback to transfer and find great success elsewhere if he does end up blossoming at his next location. Other examples in recent memory include Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, who both transferred to Oklahoma and became No. 1 picks in the NFL draft.

A potential pro career is still a ways off for Ewers, but the talented signal-caller should have plenty of options to choose his next destination as he searches for a new home.