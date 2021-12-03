Notre Dame Officially Announces Marcus Freeman as Head Coach After Brian Kelly Exit

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

The University of Notre Dame formally announced the promotion of defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach on Friday following Brian Kelly's departure for LSU.

"It is an honor to be named the head coach of Notre Dame Football," Freeman said. "I am eternally grateful to both [school president] Father John Jenkins and [athletic director] Jack Swarbrick for giving me the opportunity to lead the exceptional men who make this program what it is. Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

