Report: NFL Coaches' Salaries Expected to Top $25M per Year Within 2 Years

The value of an elite head coach in the NFL could soon be on par with what some of the top quarterbacks in the league get paid.

Citing a source with direct knowledge of compensation paid to NFL coaches, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported top head coaches in the league could be making $25 million per season within the next two years.

