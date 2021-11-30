Tom Brady Trolls Colts After Bucs Win: Horseshoe on Helmet Not 'As Lucky As It Seems'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Tom Brady has always enjoyed beating the Indianapolis Colts.

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 38-31 win over Indy on Sunday, Brady had a bit of fun with Jim Gray on the Let's Go! podcast trolling the Colts.

"Always fun talking to you (Jim Gray) on a Monday after winning. Especially fun after we beat the Colts, which we've done a pretty good job of that lately," he said. "I think I've beat the Colts the last nine times I've played 'em, so...it was great to win in Indy. It turns out that horseshoe on their helmet isn't as lucky as it seems, which really sucks for them but not for us."

Brady is now 16-4 against the Colts in his career, which includes the postseason, where he's gone 4-1 against them. Many of those were memorable contests pitted Brady in his New England Patriots days against Peyton Manning.

On Sunday, he and the Bucs knocked off Carson Wentz and a hot Colts team that had won five of its past six games. So the context of this matchup was far different, but the result was the same as always.