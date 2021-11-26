Davis Cup Finals 2021 Results: Friday's Round Robin Scores and Reaction

JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

The second day of action at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals was highlighted by the biggest star in men's tennis leading Serbia in singles action.

Novak Djokovic is looking to help the Serbian squad win this tournament for the second time. They previously captured the championship in 2010. Three years later, the country lost to the Czech Republic in the final.

Since there was no Davis Cup last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spain enters this event as the defending champion thanks to its victory in 2019. The 2021 squad doesn't have Rafael Nadal, whose season came to an end in August because of a foot injury.

Serbia vs. Austria Results (Serbia wins, 3-0)

Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) def. Gerald Melzer (Austria): 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-5

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) def. Dennis Novak (Austria): 6-3, 6-2

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nikola Cacic/Filip Krajinovic (Serbia) def. Oliver Marach/Philipp Oswald (Austria): 7-6, 4-6, 6-3

USA vs. Italy Results (Italy wins, 2-1)

Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) def. Reilly Opelka (USA): 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Jannik Sinner (Italy) vs. John Isner (USA): 6-2, 6-0

Rajeev Ram/Jack Sock (USA) def. Fabio Fognini/Lorenzo Musetti (Italy): 7-6 (5), 6-2

Spain vs. Ecuador Results (Spain wins, 3-0)

Feliciano Lopez (Spain) def. Roberto Quiroz (Ecuador): 6-3, 6-3

Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) def. Emilio Gomez (Ecuador): 5-7, 6-3, 7-6

Marcel Granollers/Feliciano Lopez (Spain) def. Gonzalo Escobar/Diego Hidalgo (Ecuador): 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6

Serbia def. Austria, 3-0

Djokovic had no problems putting away Dennis Novak in one hour in their head-to-head singles match. The world's top-ranked player only dropped five games in two sets and didn't face a break point in the win.

Djokovic hasn't lost a set in Davis Cup singles matches dating back to 2019, a streak of four matches.

Austria was able to steal a set in the other singles match when Gerald Melzer earned a 6-3 win in the second set against Dusan Lajovic. Melzer was unable to win two consecutive sets that would have given him the match, but it did give the Austrians something to build on heading into doubles action.

Djokovic was initially penciled in to play the doubles match, but Nikola Cacic took his spot alongside Filip Krajinovic.

The Austrian tandem of Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald put forth an excellent effort out of the gate, coming up just short 7-6 in the first set. They were able to take the second set 6-3, putting the pressure back on Cacic and Krajinovic.

The Serbians were able to answer the call, though they had some help from the opposition. Marach and Oswald combined to commit 13 double-faults in the three sets. Cacic and Krajinovic held on for a 6-3 win in the decisive set to give Serbia a 3-0 record in matches and a 6-2 mark in eight total sets.

Italy def. USA, 2-1

The USA-Italy meeting was a tale of two styles. The Italians dominated singles action, with Lorenzo Sonego and Jannik Sinner both winning in straight sets. Sinner only dropped two games to John Isner.

Isner and Sinner were scheduled to meet in the third round at Indian Wells last month, but Isner withdrew prior to the match in order to be with his wife Madison for the birth of the couple's third child.

Friday marked Isner's first appearance back since the baby was born.

The duo of Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock were able to salvage something for the Americans with an impressive doubles victory 7-6 (5), 6-2 over Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Musetti.

Team USA still has a head-to-head showdown with Colombia on Sunday that will determine if it is able to make it out of Group E and into the knockout stage.

This isn't uncharted territory for the Americans. They lost their opening round-robin matches 2-1 to Canada in 2019 but were able to rebound by taking two of three matches against Italy to finish second in the group.

Spain def. Ecuador, 3-0

Spain's quest to become the first repeat Davis Cup winner since the 2012-2013 Czech Republic squad is off to a great start.

Feliciano Lopez kicked things off with an impressive 6-3, 6-3 win over Roberto Quiroz. The 40-year-old was a late addition to the team after Carlos Alcaraz tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Friday marked Lopez's first singles match since the first round at Indian Wells on Oct. 7. He didn't show any signs of rust with 14 aces and three break points. This was his first victory in any match since beating Marc-Andrea Huesler on July 19.

Things didn't start out quite as strong for Pablo Carreno Busta. The 12-year ATP Tour veteran dropped his first set to Emilio Gomez.

Busta was able to rebound with a 6-3 win in the second set. He held on for a 7-6 victory in the third set to win the match, but the entire affair lasted more than two-and-a-half hours. The 30-year-old was pulling double duty as one-half of Spain's doubles team, along with Marcel Granollers.

Spain had a near-perfect start to the doubles match when Busta and Granollers won the opening set 6-4 over Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo.

The Ecuador team put the pressure back on Busta and Granollers with a 7-6 (5) win in the second set.

Escobar and Hidalgo had an opportunity to clinch the match on serve in the third with a 5-4 lead, but Spain was able to get the break point to stay alive.

Ecuador looked like it was on the verge of returning the favor, leading 40-15, but Spain won four straight points to take a 6-5 advantage.

Escobar and Hidalgo were able to save the game and force a tiebreak, but any momentum they had at that point quickly dissipated. Busta and Granollers won seven of the nine points to win the tiebreak and the match.

Fortunately for Busta, who played more than five hours between two matches today, Spain is off Saturday before wrapping up group play Sunday against Russia.

