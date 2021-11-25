Kevin Durant, James Harden Lead Nets to Dominant Win vs. Marcus Smart, Celtics

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets led by as many as 29 points en route to a 123-104 road win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening at TD Garden.

Brooklyn guard Patty Mills scored 23 points to lead all scorers, and Kevin Durant (21) and James Harden (20) complemented that effort for the 14-5 Nets, who never trailed en route to their fourth straight win.

The Eastern Conference leaders shot 50.6 percent from the field and sported a 29:10 assist-to-turnover ratio.

This was an off-night for the 10-9 Celtics, whose three-game winning streak snapped. Boston shot 37.4 percent from the field (22.9 percent from three-point range).

Jayson Tatum notably struggled, shooting 4-of-16 (1-of-9 from beyond the arc) en route to 15 points and five turnovers.

Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown, who returned to the court Monday after missing eight games with a hamstring strain, played Wednesday and scored 13 points in 24 minutes.

Notable Performances

Nets G Patty Mills: 23 points

Nets F Kevin Durant: 21 points, 8 assists

Nets PG James Harden: 20 points, 11 assists

Nets F/C LaMarcus Aldridge: 17 points, 9 rebounds

Celtics G Marcus Smart: 20 points, 8 assists

Celtics F Jayson Tatum: 15 points, 8 rebounds

Celtics G/F Jaylen Brown: 13 points, 5 rebounds

Celtics G Dennis Schroder: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

What's Next?

Boston will visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn will host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

