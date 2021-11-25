Nets' Kevin Durant Passes Allen Iverson for 25th on NBA's All-Time Scoring List

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant passed Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for 25th on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Wednesday.

Durant moved ahead of Iverson with his first basket of the game, which gave him his 24,369th point of his career.

Durant is one of the most prolific scorers in his generation. After entering the league as the second overall pick in 2007, the 33-year-old has put together a long list of accolades.

Durant is an 11-time All-Star and four-time scoring champion. He was named NBA MVP in 2014, and he won back-to-back NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, earning Finals MVP honors in both years.

Durant has averaged 20 or more points in each of his 14 NBA seasons. He is also one of just nine players in the league's exclusive 50-40-90 club, achieving the feat in 2013.

Entering Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics, the Nets had a 13-5 record and won six of their previous seven games. Durant leads the team with 28.5 points and 7.8 rebounds, and Brooklyn looks to be the top contender in the Eastern Conference it was predicted to be prior to this season.

Next up on the all-time scoring list is Ray Allen, who is 24th with 24,505 career points. Durant is likely to have the chance to move ahead of him within the next few games.