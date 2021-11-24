Stephanie McMahon Says Her and Triple H's Daughter Has Started WWE In-Ring Training

Rachel Luna/WireImage

The eldest daughter of WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H is training to potentially become a WWE Superstar one day.

Stephanie shared the news in an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport at an event celebrating the extension of WWE's partnership with the Special Olympics.

Regarding her 15-year-old daughter Aurora Rose Levesque, McMahon said:

"We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old, 'Momma, I don't want your job. Daddy, I don't want your job. I want Pop's [Vince McMahon] job.

"So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss, so we'll see what happens with my oldest daughter, who has already started training in the ring."

Aurora's desire to get involved with WWE isn't a huge surprise given that it is truly a family business.

Vince McMahon's grandfather, Jess McMahon, formed the Capitol Wrestling Corporation and operated it alongside Vince's father, Vincent J. McMahon. The company eventually became known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation and was later shortened to the World Wrestling Federation.

Vince McMahon and his wife, Linda McMahon, purchased the WWF from his father in 1982.

Vince has run the company for nearly 40 years and has played a big role in developing it into a global power and the most recognizable brand in professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

Both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have high-ranking positions under Vince, and it is widely assumed they will take over the day-to-day operations of the company whenever Vince decides to step down.

Triple H and Stephanie are accomplished wrestlers as well with Triple H having held a WWE world title on 14 occasions and Stephanie being a former WWE women's champion.

Aurora has all the tools and support needed to succeed in the world of wrestling, and she will likely be given every opportunity to do so in WWE if she is fully committed to that career path.

