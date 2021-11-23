Dez Bryant on Jason Garrett: 'Never Respected His Philosophy' Toward Players or Game

AP Photo/John Munson

One of Jason Garrett's former players certainly noticed when the New York Giants announced they fired him as the team's offensive coordinator Tuesday.

Dez Bryant, who played for Garrett as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, tweeted about his former coach's departure:

He also praised Garrett as a person but was quite critical of his football philosophy:

Garrett was the head coach of the Cowboys from 2010 through the 2019 campaign and finished with an 85-67 record and three playoff appearances. While the record was solid, those Dallas teams were widely known for failing to live up to expectations under his guidance.

Bryant was a key playmaker for the Cowboys for much of Garrett's tenure.

He appeared in 113 games for the NFC East team from 2010 through 2017 and was a three-time Pro Bowler who led the league with 16 touchdown catches during the 2014 campaign.

The wide receiver criticized Garrett in the past, perhaps most notably when he said he didn't feel bad for the coach when he lost his job with Dallas:

Given the past criticisms, it comes as no surprise Bryant reacted in the way he did Tuesday. He highlighted Toney, who has flashed his potential at times during his rookie season and has 35 catches for 392 yards after the Giants selected him with a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

New York's offensive struggles under Garrett have contributed to its 3-7 start.

The Giants are 25th in points per game (18.9) and 23rd in yards per game (322.8) this season and managed just 10 points with three turnovers during Monday's blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That was apparently the last straw for Garrett and had Bryant taking to Twitter.