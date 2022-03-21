5-Star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava Commits to Tennessee over Alabama, Oregon, More

Greg Biggins, 247Sports

Nicholaus Iamaleava, a 5-star quarterback out of Warren High School in Downey, California, has chosen to play college football at Tennessee.

"They had everything I was looking for," he said in an interview with 247Sports' Greg Biggins. "I met some incredible people, not just with the football program but everyone we met was so welcoming to us and made me feel like home."

Per 247Sports, the 6'5", 195-pounder ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 3 quarterback on the class of 2023 prospect list.

247Sports lists Iamaleava as having 21 offers, including ones from Alabama, Oregon and USC. He played two years at Long Beach Poly before moving onto Downey.

Iamaleava is also a volleyball star, as On3.com detailed:

"Nicholaus Iamaleava received scholarship offers in volleyball long before he picked up his first offer in football. Iamaleava is ranked by some volleyball analysts as the top high school volleyball prospect in the country. He played varsity volleyball as a freshman at Long Beach Poly—one of the top high school teams in the country. Iamaleava transferred from Poly to Downey (Calif.) Warren before the start of his junior season."

Iamaleava will now take his talents to Tennessee, which will welcome one of the top Class of 2023 quarterbacks in the country in hopes of earning a national title under his leadership.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His commitment now also helps head coach Josh Heupel build more momentum following a seven-win 2021 season that got the Vols to the Music City Bowl. That was more than what many expected given the difficult situation Heupel inherited.