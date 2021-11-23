Woj: 76ers' Joel Embiid Could Return from COVID-19 as Early as Saturday vs. T-Wolves

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Joel Embiid has missed the Philadelphia 76ers' last eight games after testing positive for COVID-19, but he reportedly could be back on the court as early as Saturday for the team's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"There's optimism that Joel Embiid can be back on this upcoming homestand in Philadelphia," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Tuesday on NBA Today (1:30 mark). "They play Saturday, they play Monday, and there's optimism it could be as soon as Saturday."

