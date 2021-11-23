Ronda Rousey on If She's Under WWE Contract: 'That's a Question for the Lawyers'

Set Number: X162079 TK1

Ronda Rousey, whose most recent WWE match came at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, said she doesn't know whether her contract with the company remains active.

Rousey was asked about her WWE status Sunday during a Facebook live stream, per Andrew Thompson of Post Wrestling.

"I technically—I don't think I am," she replied. "But who knows? That's a question for the lawyers."

The former UFC women's bantamweight champion made her highly anticipated official debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble after several one-off WWE appearances in the years prior.

Her first formal match came at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who were involved in signing her to the company.

Rousey explained on Facebook she remains in contact with McMahon, WWE's chief brand officer, but noted she hasn't spoken with Triple H, who's also a WWE executive in addition to his in-ring persona, since he suffered a cardiac event in September.

"I actually keep in touch with Steph because she's sweet and we send each other baby pictures," Rousey said. "I haven't talked to Triple H since before he had his—he had like a heart surgery or something. Hope he's doing all right."

She made no reference to WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Rousey won the Raw women's championship at SummerSlam in 2018 and held the title for eight months until losing a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 35 before her departure.

The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist in judo stepped away from WWE to start a family with her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne—they announced the birth of their first child in September—but said the fans and the travel schedule were also factors.

"What am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f--king ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me?" Rousey said in April 2020 interview on the Wild Ride! w/Steve-O podcast (via ESPN).

She added: "If I looked at all the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family."

At least for now, it doesn't sound like Rousey will be returning to a WWE ring anytime soon.