ESPN NFL Analyst Ryan Clark Reveals Racist, Anti-Gay Message He Received on Instagram

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark shared an Instagram direct message he received containing racist and anti-gay language Tuesday.

"Yoooo stupid n----r...remember when Green Bay f---ked your f---t ass in the Super Bowl?????? LOL..stay SALY BITCHHHHH ASSSSS," the message read (warning: the image of the message below is uncensored).

Clark responded by saying "God bless you and yours. I pray you live forever." He also called on internet trolls to put a picture to their offensive comments, saying it "isn't even fun."

In June 2020, Clark shared his emotional reaction to the story of his son and two Arizona State football teammates who were called a racial slur by a customer at a Whataburger restaurant.