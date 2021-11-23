Ja Morant Says Grizzlies Met For 90 Minutes After Wolves Loss: 'We Have to Be Real'

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies held a team meeting following Saturday's 138-95 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"We have to be real with each other," Grizzlies star Ja Morant told reporters. "We know what kind of team we can be."

The meeting may have had its intended effect, as Memphis edged out the Utah Jazz 119-118 Monday night. Morant and Co. scored the final seven points, including a Jaren Jackson Jr. three-pointer with 6.7 seconds left.

The Grizzlies exceeded expectations in 2020-21, going 38-34 and claiming the final playoff seed in the Western Conference. With Monday's result, they sit sixth in the conference at 9-8.

But hovering at or around .500 isn't good enough following last season's success. Nor is losing by 43 to Minnesota.

Looking ahead, Memphis closes out November with two games against the Toronto Raptors and meetings with the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings—not exactly a murderers' row of opponents.