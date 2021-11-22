Courtland Sutton, Broncos Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $60.8M Contract Extension

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have agreed to a four-year extension with receiver Courtland Sutton worth up to $60.8 million, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The deal features $34.9 million in guaranteed money.

Sutton was set to become a free agent after the season, the final year of his rookie deal. The 26-year-old leads the Broncos with 43 catches for 617 yards through 10 games in 2021, adding two touchdowns.

The 2018 second-round draft pick earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 when he finished with 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. A torn ACL ended his 2020 campaign after he'd played just one game, but he has bounced back strong this season.

Denver also signed fellow receiver Tim Patrick to a three-year extension Saturday, while 2020 first-round pick Jerry Jeudy is under team control through 2024.

Along with tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam, the passing attack has a lot of options for Teddy Bridgewater or any other quarterback who fills the role in 2022.

One concern could be Sutton's production alongside Jeudy, even with a small sample size.

Jeudy has played only four games this season because of an ankle injury, but he has been the top option. Sutton has totaled six catches for 92 yards on 12 targets with both in the lineup.

The Broncos apparently think the two can coexist after locking down Sutton on a long-term deal.

At $15.2 million per year, Sutton will rank 14th among NFL receivers in average annual salary in 2022, per Spotrac.